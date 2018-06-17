Little by little, day by day, the all-new Volvo S60 is revealing more of itself as part of an extensive teaser campaign in the build-up to the world premiere set for June 20. Like before, the Geely-owned company is focusing on the crown jewel of the sedan’s range, the new “Polestar Engineered” version set to be positioned atop the T8 Twin Engine specification in the sporty-looking R-Design guise.

The latest teaser focuses on the car’s front fascia and it allows us to take a better look at the grille, which unsurprisingly takes after the other recent Volvos available in the aforementioned R-Design trim. Previous shadowy images have revealed the grille will be adorned by Polestar’s logo to emphasize the flagship version will be more than just an ordinary S60 T8 Twin Engine and this latest clip shows the red launch color.

That’s because the Polestar Engineered variant will be a little bit more powerful and will come along with some visual trinkets here and there to match the upgraded plug-in hybrid powertrain. The range-topping S60 will also take some goodies from the Polestar 1 coupe and will benefit from an assortment of other hardware upgrades to justify what will be a premium over the other versions.

The wait is almost over as we’ll get to see the revamped S60 on Wednesday and Volvo will broadcast the premiere online. Needless to say, we will set up the livestream on Motor1.com a few hours before it starts to let everyone know ahead of time.

Following the S60’s launch, the last Volvo to be introduced before the end of the decade will be the V40, possibly as a wagon. That being said, we might get to see more Polestar Engineered versions of 60 Series cars until 2020.

Source: Volvo