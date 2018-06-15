Right now, the McLaren 720S is sort of a unicorn. It has an insane amount of performance for an affordable price – affordable being relative to other supercars that exist. It’s been showered with praise for its engaging driving dynamics. And while it’ll drive circles around the competition on the track, it doesn’t mean it’ll dominate at the drag strip. Thankfully, TheSUPERCARDRIVER YouTube channel has decided to pit the McLaren against the Lamborghini Huracán Performante.

The Lamborghini sports a 5.2-liter, naturally aspirated V10 producing 630 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque. Top speed is 201 miles per hour. A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission sends power to all four wheels. The 720S, on the other hand, is powered by a biturbocharged 4.0-liter V8. While the engine is down two cylinders, it makes up for it in horsepower. McLaren’s V8 produces 710 hp and 568 lb-ft of torque. Top speed is 212 mph with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission sending power to just the rear wheels.

While the McLaren clearly has a power advantage, the Lamborghini’s all-wheel drive will help it get a lead off the starting line, which is precisely what happens in the drag race video above. The Lamborghini gets a significant lead when the light turns green, but in the end, it’s no match for the 720S’s superior performance with the McLaren catching and then passing the Huracán, crossings the finish line first by several car lengths.

While there may be a wide gap in performance between the McLaren and Lamborghini, prices aren’t that dissimilar. The 720S starts at $284,745 while the Huracán Performante has a base price of $274,390. If you weren’t spending more than a quarter-million dollars, the $10,000 price difference seems massive, but at this price point, the difference is minuscule. It’s easy to pick a winner when the 720S packs the performance that it does.

Source: TheSUPERCARDRIVER via YouTube