It costs around $3,400.
Porsche celebrates 70 years of building performance vehicles this year, and to commemorate the occasion, the company launches a limited-edition version of its 1919 Datetimer watch. It features the simple silhouette of a Porsche 356 on the face, and 1948 sits below it to mark the year of the company's founding. In addition to these touches, the dial features metallic rings that reference the design of the 356's gauges.
The watch has a titanium case with a titanium carbide finish that lends a satin black finish. The case measures 42 millimeters (1.7 inches) in diameter and is water-resistant to 10 bar (146 psi). The 26-jewel automatic movement has a 38-hour power reserve, and Porsche Design's "70 years" logo is engraved on the back. The watch comes with a black leather bracelet.
The face features three-dimensional, ceramic numbers and white hands. "Even at night, they offer extreme brightness," the company claims.
Porsche Design is only making 1,948 of these watches. They're available now and retail for 2,948 euros ($3,422).
Porsche Design produces a wide array of products, and some of them are pretty weird. For example, the firm unveiled a solid gold fountain pen in 2015 that cost a staggering 25,000 euros. More recently the firm has been getting more serious about bizarre audio equipment. In 2016, the company launched a $3,500 soundbar that looked like the exhaust from a 911 GT3. For a slightly more reasonable $599, the firm introduced a similarly shaped set of Bluetooth speakers in 2017.
For the ultra-wealthy Porsche diehard, Studio F. A. Porsche recently helped yacht-maker Dynamiq to create one of the coolest ships on the seas. The 115-foot-long watercraft features a pair of V12 engines pumping out a total of 1,627 horsepower (1,213 kilowatts) that allows for a top speed of 21 knots (24 miles per hour or 39 kilometers per hour). For more efficient propulsion, electric motors let the yacht reach up to 6 knots (7 mph or 11 kph), and there are generators for topping up the batteries. Prices start at 12.5 million euros ($14.5 million), but personalization can push the cost far higher. A version on display at the Monaco Yacht Show was worth 13.95 million euros ($16.2 million).
