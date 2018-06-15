If you’re counting down to next Wednesday when Volvo will reveal the new 2019 Volvo S60 Polestar Engineered, then the latest teaser will be disappointing. Usually, when a company is teasing a new car – which is quite common now thanks to the internet – each new reveal adds a bit more to the automotive puzzle. First, we glimpse a headlight or wheel, and then the entire front of the car days before the official reveal. But the latest image of the 2019 Volvo S60 Polestar Engineered has no car in it at all. At a minimum, it proves the new S60 will have lights that work. It’s the least revealing teaser yet.

We’ve already learned a lot about the new performance car. We know the S60 Polestar Engineered will be above the range-topping T8 Twin Engine and R Design models. The Polestar Engineered S60 will use the same plug-in hybrid powertrain; however, Volvo will increase performance. The high-performance 415 horsepower and 494 pound-feet (670 Newton-meters) of torque, which is more than the standard 400 hp and 472 lb-ft (640 Nm) of torque.

But the S60 Polestar Engineered is getting more than just a performance boost. Volvo is adding a host of other goodies as well. There will be lightweight alloy wheels, Brembo mono-block break calipers, and Öhlins shock absorbers.

Other teasers have shown the front end of the car with a unique grille and Polestar badging, along with the iconic Thor’s Hammer lighting motif. We’ve seen the seats and the bright-gold seat belts, which the color is a theme throughout the car such as on the calipers and shock absorbers.

There isn’t much left to reveal when Volvo takes the covers off the 2019 Volvo Polestar Engineered next week. The unveiling will be at the company’s factory in Charleston, South Carolina. This is the firm’s first car made in the United States, and it will be the sole facility where the company will assemble the new sedan.

Source: Volvo via Facebook