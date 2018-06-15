Audi's laborious teaser campaign for its new A1 continues with a brief video/GIF of a spinning soccer ball and a blurred A1 Sportback off in the background. Again, the automaker released it on Facebook, possibly in hopes of capturing impressionable youth before they flee the platform for a place where brands aren't begging for their paychecks. The latest teaser shows nothing – other than the yellow hatchback silhouette of the A1. However, the video also comes with a caption that says a lot.

The A1 will have a new suspension – whatever that means – and up to 200 horsepower. That’s not vague at all. It's more than likely that 200-hp limit will be reserved for a possible performance S1 model down the line. However, with Audi forgoing the three-door A1 this time around, instead opting to sell the model in its five-door Sportback trim, the larger vehicle could require more power. Expect a variety of powertrains and power outputs – some of which won’t come to the U.S.

The teasers are slowly piecing together the new A1. So far, we've seen the A1 teased with Audi's Virtual Cockpit, MMI Touch infotainment system, and a host of physical buttons and switches for the HVAC controls. The second teaser gives us a glimpse of the headlight, which we assume are of the full-LED variety. The teaser also shows a black side sill trim piece that likely extends over the full width of the doors.

We don't know when Audi is going to reveal the A1 Sportback and all its details. But if the automaker continues with this Facebook campaign, it's safe to guess we will have at least a few more teasers before we see the car. With the new A1 slated for the 2019 model year, we should see a reveal soon before it goes on sale later this year or early next year.

Source: Audi via Facebook