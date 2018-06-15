Hide press release Show press release

Toyota confirms development of a next-generation hyper car

Toyota Gazoo Racing has unveiled the GR Super Sport Concept at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The concept, which made its world debut at the beginning of the year at the Tokyo Auto Salon, is a next-generation hyper car that uses hybrid electric technology honed through Toyota’s participation in the FIA World Endurance Championship.

Toyota has started development of a new super sports car, making use of the cutting-edge hybrid electric systems and fuel efficiency technologies that the WEC team has tested and refined during six years of competition in the series.

The GR Super Sport Concept is powered by a twin-turbocharged V6 engine allied to the Toyota Hybrid System – Racing (THS-R). Like the Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 race car, this powertrain delivers 1,000hp.

Shigeki Tomoyama, Toyota Gazoo Racing president, said: “Competing in the World Endurance Championship – one of the most demanding motorsport series – and racing at Le Mans helps us to advance the development of our world-leading hybrid electric technology and enables us to transfer the knowledge we gain to our production cars.

“As the automotive industry is approaching an era of big changes, we will continue our passion for making cars that are truly exciting. No matter how electronics and digital technology will continue to transform vehicles, we will make sure that our cars will not become just another commodity,” he continued.

“We started this project because we believe that creating a super sports car that delivers the same appeal as the TS050 Hybrid greatly adds to Toyota’s involvement in the WEC. And at some point in the near future, customers will have a chance to get behind the wheel of this incredible machine and experience its astonishing power and driving performance.”

Visitors to the 86th 24 Hours of Le Mans will be able to see the GR Super Sport Concept in the Toyota Gazoo Racing Fan Village from 9:00am Friday until 2:00am Sunday, then during Sunday from 9:00am to 3:00pm.

GR Super Sports Concept – outline specifications:

POWERTRAIN

Engine

Twin-turbo, direct injection V6

Engine capacity (cc)

2,400

Max. system power (engine + hybrid motors, DIN hp/bhp/kW)

1,000/986/735

Hybrid system

Toyota Hybrid System – Racing (THS-R)

WHEELS & TYRES

Wheel size (front and rear)

18 x 13J

Tyre size (front and rear)

330/710R18

GR Super Sports Concept: bonus images