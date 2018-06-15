Before being sold, Vaughn Gittin Jr. will drive it at the Goodwood Festival of Speed
For its latest aircraft-inspired Mustang, Ford and Vaughn Gittin Jr. team up to pay tribute to the fighter pilots who served in the Royal Air Force to defend Britain during World War II. The Eagle Squadron Mustang GT took its inspiration from the liveries of the P-51 Mustangs that shot down Messerschmitts to keep the U.K. safe.
The single teaser image of the Eagle Squadron Mustang GT shows off its fighter-style paint scheme with block of olive drab and dark green. An RAF roundel appears on the hood, and a white strip spans the tail. Yellow highlights provide pops of color to the front end and mirrors.
This Mustang can chase down bogeys on the road, too. It packs a 700-horsepower (522 kW) 5.0-liter V8 with a Ford Performance supercharger. RTR supplies a carbon fiber widebody kit, and there's an upgraded suspension from Tactical Performance.
Vaughn Gittin Jr. will drive the custom Mustang at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on July 12, and then it will go to auction at the Experimental Aircraft Association’s AirVenture Gathering of Eagles in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, on July 26. The sale will support a charity that gives young people an opportunity to learn to fly. The buyer will also get an all-inclusive trip to the Woodward Dream Cruise in Detroit for a handover ceremony, including signed plaque from Gittin and the Ford design team
"The Eagle Squadron Mustang GT build with Vaughn and the Ford design team is a great way to honor our heroes and keep the spirit of
aviation alive for the next generation of American pilots," Darrell Behmer, Ford Mustang design chief, said in the model's announcement.
Ford has supplied eleven custom vehicles to EAA Airventure and supported the event for 20 years. Generally, the vehicles have been modified Mustangs, but last year the company shook things up by building an F-22 fighter jet-inspired F-150 Raptor. The auctions have raised over $3 million.
Source: Ford
Ford, Vaughn Gittin Jr. Salute American WWII Pilots Who Defended
Britain with Eagle Squadron Mustang GT Ahead of Charity Auction
