The latest prancing horse from Ferrari's Tailor Made program debuts this weekend at Le Mans.
Unless you’re involved in one of Ferrari’s race car programs, you won’t be able to buy this special edition. That’s right, the new Ferrari 488 Pista in the “Piloti Ferrari” specification created by the Tailor Made division is reserved only to customers involved in Maranello’s motorsport efforts and are actually client racing drivers.
If you’re fortunate enough to be on that short list, Ferrari will give you the option of four colors: Argento Nürburgring, Nero Daytona, Blu Tour De France, and of course – the traditional Rosso Corsa featured here. Regardless of the selected shade, the Piloti Ferrari can be visually distinguished from the other 488 Pista models by the “51” number as a nod to AF Corse’s no. 51 car that triumphed last year in 2017 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) with Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado.
The special Pista gets the Italian flag motif in the same vein as the 488 GTE race car and also boasts a laurel to celebrate Ferrari’s 2017 WEC success, along with the “PRO” lettering pointing out the class in which the car raced. Other visual tweaks compared to a standard Pista include S-duct finished in matte black and the naked carbon fiber look of the rear spoiler as well as the vent surrounds featuring a similar finish.
Further updates have occurred inside the cabin where the Pista’s seats upholstered in black Alcantara come in a bespoke perforated configuration with the Italian flag embedded in the central band of the backrest. Italy’s Tricolore theme has also been applied onto the edge of the gearshift paddles and even on the floor mats. The latter, together with the carpeting, were specifically created for the Piloti Ferrari spec and benefit from a “special technical fabric.”
The link between the Pista and AF Corse’s no. 51 car continues inside where the number has been applied onto the base of the steering wheel. The carbon sill trim and an identification plate come to round off the upgrades.
The Ferrari 488 Pista “Piloti Ferrari” will be on display this weekend during the 86th 24 Hours of Le Mans held at Circuit de la Sarthe in France.
Source: Ferrari
