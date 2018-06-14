Nissan’s NV200 “Taxi of Tomorrow” is out.
On your next visit to New York City, your next taxi could be a Ford Fusion or a Ford Transit Connect. Not only has Ford announced it would offer two new taxis for livery service, but the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission reversed an earlier decision forcing yellow cab owners to purchase the Nissan NV200, according to The New York Times. Now, taxi drivers in the city can choose from an expanded list of over 30 different vehicles. Ford certainly picked the right time to introduce the 2019 Transit Connect Taxi and 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid Taxi.
“Taxi operators want vehicles that are reliable, efficient and comfortable,” said Imran Jalal, brand and communications manager for Ford fleet marketing. “Transit Connect Taxi and Fusion Hybrid Taxi offer all three with special attention to potentially help lower fuel costs. Plus, Fusion Hybrid underscores our commitment to introduce even more efficient and capable hybrids in the future.”
Ford is targeting the Transit Connect directly at the Nissan NV200, offering seating for five – as opposed to Nissan’s four – and featuring more than 60 cubic-feet of cargo space behind the second-row seats. Power for the Transit Taxi comes from a 1.5-liter EcoBlue diesel engine, which should return up to an EPA-estimated highway rating of at least 30 miles per gallon, according to the Dearborn automaker.
The Transit comes with a host of Taxi specific features such as a recessed second-row seat, a taxi upfit wiring harness, first-row side curtain airbags, optional roof access hole for signage, and a reverse sensing system. It’s also available with School Bus Yellow paint, which is a must. The taxi can also be made wheelchair accessible through the Ford Qualified Vehicle Modifier program. The modification features an easy-to-deploy ramp that doubles as a deck for cargo when stowed in the back of the van.
The 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid Taxi is more than just a Fusion Hybrid with some yellow paint. The taxi will share parts with the Ford Police Responder Hybrid for improved durability. The taxi will receive a police-tuned suspension, increased ride height, high-performance brakes, and steel wheels. Inside, drivers can choose between heavy-duty cloth seatings or opt for vinyl seating and vinyl floors. Again, For will offer School Bus Yellow paint. Standard features include a rearview camera, and a mounting plate on top of the instrument panel to secure taxi meters, and other fleet equipment.
Both go on sale by the end of the year.
Ford Fusion And Transit Taxi
FORD INTRODUCES TWO NEW FUEL-EFFICIENT TAXIS; HYBRID AND DIESEL VERSIONS GIVE OPERATORS MORE CHOICE, POTENTIAL SAVINGS
DEARBORN, Mich., June 14, 2018 – Ford, America’s commercial vehicle leader, introduces two new taxis: the new 2019 Transit Connect Taxi and Ford’s most fuel-efficient, purpose-built taxi ever – the 2019 Fusion Hybrid Taxi.
New 2019 Transit Connect Taxi
Transit Connect Taxi, when equipped with available 1.5-liter EcoBlue® diesel engine, is targeted to return an EPA-estimated Highway rating of at least 30 mpg. Actual mileage will vary. Final EPA-estimated ratings available early 2019.
The Transit Connect Taxi offers seating for five with a roomy, flexible interior well-suited for livery service. It features more than 60 cubic-feet cargo volume behind the second row, more than the Nissan NV200 Taxi.
Along with the newly available EcoBlue diesel engine, the new 2019 Transit Connect Taxi comes with a recessed second-row seat, a taxi upfit wiring harness, first-row side curtain airbags, optional roof access hole for signage and a reverse sensing system. It is also available with School Bus Yellow paint.
Standard dual sliding side doors provide riders with a wide entrance and exit. A low vehicle floor ensures easy step-ups and step-downs. The new taxi can be made wheelchair accessible through the Ford Qualified Vehicle Modifier program. The modification features an easy-to-deploy ramp that doubles as a deck for cargo when stowed in the back.
First-ever Fusion Hybrid Taxi
The first-ever Fusion Hybrid Taxi shares parts with the Ford Police Responder Hybrid for improved durability in a livery duty cycle (police vehicles come with many heavy-duty chassis parts, like wheels and suspension).
For Fusion Hybrid Taxi, Ford is projecting EPA-estimated ranges comparable to that of the Ford Police Responder Hybrid (projected EPA-estimated ratings of 40 mpg City/36 mpg Highway/38 mpg Combined). Actual mileage will vary.
The 2019 Fusion Hybrid Taxi includes a police-tuned suspension with increased ride height and calibrated high-performance brakes, plus steel wheels. It features heavy-duty cloth seating or optional vinyl seating, vinyl floors, available School Bus Yellow paint, a standard rearview camera, and a mounting plate on top of the instrument panel to secure taxi meters and other fleet equipment.
The 2019 Transit Connect Taxi and 2019 Fusion Hybrid Taxi can be ordered now. The 1.5-liter EcoBlue® diesel on 2019 Transit Connect will be available to order soon. Both Ford taxi models go on sale by year-end.