The first Volvo to come without a diesel engine is also the first model from the Geely-owned company to be offered in the new “Polestar Engineered” version reserved for the 60 Series cars. Teased just yesterday, the flagship model of the S60 range is now revealing more of itself in a video prior to an official debut programmed for June 20.

The short clip is actually quite revealing as it gives us a full frontal view of the sporty S60, proudly carrying the Polestar badge on its interesting grille. The sleek LED headlights should look very familiar to fans of the Swedish marque as all Volvos launched in recent years beginning with the second-generation XC90 have the Thor’s Hammer lighting motif. That angry-looking bumper with the generous side air intakes is most likely reserved for the S60 Polestar Engineered, although something very similar will probably be offered for the lesser R-Design model.

While the teasers we have so far are not showing the entire rear end, a spy photo escaped onto the web at the beginning of March and based on that we’ve rendered the S60’s derriere a couple of months later. Not that it comes as a big surprise, but the design will stay true to recent Volvo models and by that we mean it’s going to be quite the stunner. The range topper will have “Polestar Engineered” lettering on the exhaust finishers to further set it apart from the lesser S60s and there’s a good chance it will also adopt a meaner rear bumper.

The pièce de résistance will be the powertrain as it’s going to be a little bit more special than the standard T8 Twin Engine. Thanks to multiple tweaks, it will pack an additional 15 horsepower and 22 pound-feet (30 Newton-meters) of torque for a grand total of 415 hp and 494 lb-ft (670 Nm).

Other goodies in tow for the S60 Polestar Engineered will include Brembo brakes, Öhlins shock absorbers, and some other hardware derived from the Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid coupe.

The 2019 S60 is going to be unveiled next Wednesday and it will serve as the penultimate new Volvo to be launched this decade. The next-gen V40 will be the last and it’s scheduled to arrive at some point in 2019, likely reverting to its wagon roots as Volvo has said the new one won’t be a hatchback.

Source: Volvo