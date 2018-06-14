Only a few days after catching a glimpse of its high-tech interior cabin, the Audi A1 is back in the news in a second teaser. This time around, we are able to check out some of the Sportback’s production metal finished in yellow and in the fancier S Line guise. Other details shown include the alloy wheels featuring an interesting five-spoke design and the red brake calipers providing a contrasting effect.

The one-second GIF posted by Audi on one of its many Facebook accounts also gives us an opportunity to have a look at a section of the headlights, which we assume are of the full-LED kind. Interestingly, the side sills appear to have an extension finished in black that likely extends over the full width of the doors. We’ve used the plural because the car we’re looking at is most likely the five-door model as various reports are indicating the three-door model will not live to see another generation.

The second teaser is mainly about the numerous customization options Audi will offer for its smallest car, with buyers being able to get the roof, alloy wheels, and spoilers in a variety of colors. That doesn’t come as a big surprise as small cars are generally highly customizable, especially those in the premium segment such as the Mini and the DS3.

As to when we’ll get to see the all-new A1 Sportback, your guess is as good as ours. Chances are we won’t have to wait much longer judging by the fact Audi is eager to drop more and more teasers in such a short interval. When it will eventually be unveiled, the posh supermini is going to be introduced at an event in Barcelona as hinted in the original teaser posted at the beginning of the week. It’s attached below and it shows the MMI Touch infotainment system that will be teamed up with the Audi Virtual Cockpit.

Source: Audi