The new Mercedes A-Class sedan isn’t much of a secret. The German automaker revealed a long-wheelbase version earlier this year for China, and production on the hatchback version started in April. However, there’s another A-Class sedan coming, the regular version, for the U.S. and European markets.

Video of a lightly camouflaged A-Class sedan shows much of what can be found on the LWB version for China. The car carries over several of the design cues from the hatchback, which won’t be sold in the U.S. However, the rear of the car is covered in gray paint and tape. It’s not clear what precisely the covering is concealing – it could be a refreshed rear end. It’s tough to tell.

It also appears the A-Class sedan spied in the video is similar to the LWB version. We measure with our eyes, but several of the design lines between the Chinese A-Class and the one spotted in the video match up fairly well. This means the test mule here isn’t the actual regular A-Class coming to America. Instead, it could be a testbed for new technology or possibly a unique powertrain. It does appear the taillights could be different, but we won’t know for sure until we see the car completely uncovered.

In China, the A-Class sedan is powered by a 1.33-liter engine making either 134 horsepower (100 kilowatts) or 161 hp (120 kW). There will be a bigger 2.0-liter engine developing 188 hp (140 kW) later. This bigger engine is likely to be the one in the U.S. A-Class whenever it reaches dealerships. Expect a high-performance AMG version as well. In China, both engines pair with a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission as standard.

We will have all the details of the Mercedes A-Class sedan when it’s unveiled this fall for the European and American markets. Until then, we’ll keep an eye out for an AMG version running around.

Source: walkoART - Videos via YouTube