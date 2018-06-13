The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and Chevy Corvette ZR1 are both behemoths in the automotive world, even if the Demon seems more brutish than sophisticated. Both pack horsepower and technology to make the most of their powerful V8 engines. While both are distinctly American vehicles, the philosophy between the two couldn’t be more different. While the ZR1 is about refined performance for the track, the Demon is a kick to the gut – the difference between fine wine and a Vodka Red Bull.

A cursory glance at the two could lead one to believe they’re competitors. Both have supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engines, though the Demon produces up to 840 horsepower and 770 pound-feet of torque to the ZR1's 755 hp and 715 lb-ft of torque. The Demon is quicker to 60 miles per hour from a standstill – 2.3 seconds compared to the ZR1’s 2.85. Both are rear-wheel drive and seat just two people.

But there is one difference – weight. The Demon tips the scales at a hefty 4,280 pounds. That’s more than 700 pounds heavier than the ZR1, which weighs 3,560 pounds. That weight difference negates the Demon’s performance advantage, which is seen in the video above where the two drag race.

The first race has the Demon barely squeaking out a win, running an 11.76-second quarter-mile time at 127 mph compared to the ZR1’s equally fast 11.96 quarter mile at 126 mph. The second race has the ZR1 winning with an 11.76 quarter-mile time at 127 mph, beating the Demon’s 11.98 time at 128 mph. A third run gives the win to the Demon with a slower time of 12.01 seconds at 128 mph to the ZR1’s 12.08 at 126 mph. The video description said the track was slippery all day during the race, which certainly didn’t help either vehicle achieve its best time.

Horsepower matters, but it’s not the sole factor in being the fastest car at the track. The Demon will have plenty of drag race challengers because of its 840-hp V8 engine and host of technology designed to get all that power to the ground at the drag strip. Eventually, something will blow it out of the water, and right now, that’s not the Corvette ZR1.

Source: Vengeance Racing via YouTube