If you happen to be driving around Michigan, there's at least a chance of spotting a Corvette C8 test mule on the road. A new trio of spy videos captures two guys' surprise and excitement of finding one. The 'Vette engineers aren't nearly has happy about being on camera to the point of one driver even using a hat to cover up the window.

The clip above gets a better angle on the C8 and offers a few opportunities to hear it accelerating. The engine definitely sounds like a rumbly V8. The sound lacks the characteristic whistle of a turbocharged powerplant, even though rumors suggest the 'Vette might be available with the new biturbo V8 available in the Cadillac CT6 V-Sport.

The video above is the shortest of the bunch and catches the C8 taking a little rest. It offers the best view of the 'Vette's front end, though.

While there are plenty of spy photos and videos of the C8, there are still few specifics about it available to the public. The powertrain range might include three engine options. The existing 6.2-liter V8 would be the base powerplant with around 460 horsepower (343 kilowatts). The new 4.2-liter biturbo V8 would allegedly pump out about 650 hp (485 kW), rather than 550 hp (410 kW) in the CT6 V-Sport. Finally, there are rumors of a range-topping biturbo 5.5-liter V8 that allegedly produces 850 hp (634 kW). A dual-clutch gearbox might be the only available transmission.

Rumors suggest that some trims of the existing C7 generation would remain on sale simultaneously with the C8. The availability should appeal to purists who don't want a 'Vette with an engine sitting behind the driver. We expect the C8 to go on sale for the 2020 model year, but the unveiling of the revolutionary new design for America's venerable sports car could happen in 2019.

Source: Kylen Collins via YouTube, 2, 3 via Corvette Blogger