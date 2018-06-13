With the new, fourth generation BMW X5 already out and about, it’s only natural that it will eventually be followed by its coupe-SUV counterpart, the X6. This niche premium segment is getting more crowded than ever with the launch of the new Audi Q8 and the expected coupe version of the Porsche Cayenne, so we assume the Bavarian automaker is already working on its answer.

These renderings by independent designer Aksyonov Nikita could easily pass off as official images from BMW. Honestly, there’s not much that can be done wrong with the X6 – just take the X5, give it a sloped roofline and a more stylish hatch, and you’ve got the next generation of what is one of the most polarizing vehicles on the market today.

But don’t let the familiar skin fool you – the next generation X6, which should debut sometime next year, will be all-new underneath the clothes. The switch to BMW’s new CLAR architecture, despite the expected increase in dimensions, will bring a healthy weight reduction, and the engineers are also planning a number of tech innovations.

Of course, all the toys you could ever ask for will be on board, as standard or optionally available. Just like the new X5, the X6 will be offered with laser adaptive LED headlights (as seen in the attached renderings), two-axle air suspension, dynamic damper control, all-wheel steering, active roll stabilization, dual 12.3-inch screens, and a new bigger head-up display. Also, once the modern coupe-SUV is out on the market, it will be available with a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System and a pair of 10.2-inch touchscreens as part of the rear-seat entertainment system.

The engines under the hood will be shared with the new X5, too, which means that, depending on the market, there will be 3.0-liter turbocharged straight-six gasoline and diesel engines, as well as a 4.4-liter V8 biturbo motor. All they will be mated exclusively to an eight speed automatic transmission, sending power to all four wheels.

Source: Behance