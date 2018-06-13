The new performance-oriented 60 Series models will only be available in the top-spec T8 Twin Engine guise.
In precisely one week from now, Volvo will take the wraps off the next-generation S60 sedan at the inauguration of the company’s factory in Charleston, South Carolina. This will be the sole facility where the Geely-owned company will assemble the posh sedan, the firm’s very first car made in the United States.
Aside from the usual versions we’d come to expect from 60 Series cars, the range-topping T8 Twin Engine will spawn an even hotter derivative taking the shape of a “Polestar Engineered” specification. Set to be offered only for the 60 Series models, the new flavor will be positioned above the R Design versions and is going to be offered for the XC60 crossover and the V60 wagon as well beginning with 2019.
While the standard 2019 Volvo S60 Twin Engine will feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain with a combined output of 400 horsepower and 472 pound-feet (640 Newton-meters) of torque, the Polestar Engineering model will offer 415 hp and 494 lb-ft (670 Nm) in U.S. guise. Not only will it pack an extra 15 hp and 22 lb-ft (30 Nm), but Volvo says software upgrades will enable smoother gear changes and better efficiency.
There are lots of other upgrades on the menu, including new lightweight alloy wheels showing off the brake calipers finished in gold to highlight the hallmark color of these new Polestar Engineered goodies. The Brembo mono-block calipers are cast in one piece and Volvo says these have been optimized for rigidity, while the brake pads benefit from increased heat tolerance and the brake discs have a slotted design to reduce heat.
Polestar will also be working its magic on the S60’s multi-link front and rear suspension by installing Öhlins shock absorbers, while the strut bar and the adjustable shock absorber are going to be adapted from the Polestar 1 coupe.
As a refresher, the 2019 Volvo S60 will be unveiled on June 20.
Volvo Cars and Polestar launch new Polestar Engineered electrified performance offer
Volvo Cars, the premium car maker, is launching a new upgraded electrified performance offer called Polestar Engineered, specifically developed for its new 60 Series T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid cars.
The announcement comes one week before the company will reveal its new S60 premium sports sedan at the inauguration of its first US manufacturing plant in Charleston, South Carolina. The plant is the sole production site for the new S60, which is the first Volvo car made in the US.
Polestar Engineered, developed by Volvo Cars’ electric performance arm Polestar, is a complete offer, applying Polestar’s performance engineering expertise to the car’s wheels, brakes, suspension and engine control unit. The offer reflects Volvo Cars’ and Polestar’s commitment to electrification.
“Electric cars are our future,” said Håkan Samuelsson, president and CEO at Volvo Cars. “Today starts a new era of Volvo electrified models enhanced by Polestar’s performance engineering prowess. This strategy is firmly grounded in our shared belief in an electric future for the car industry.”
Polestar Engineered debuts on the forthcoming new S60 premium sports sedan. The offer is exclusively available on the top-of-the-line T8 Twin Engine and is positioned above Volvo’s R Design versions.
Polestar Engineered will also be offered on the new V60 estate and XC60 SUV from next year, available globally in limited numbers via Volvo dealerships and Care by Volvo, the company’s premium car subscription service.
New lightweight wheels have an open design to show off the eye-catching golden-painted brake callipers, the new hallmark colour for Polestar Engineered components. Polestar emblems, black chrome exhaust pipes and golden seat belts also identify Volvo cars equipped with Polestar Engineered.
The Brembo mono-block brake callipers are cast in one piece and optimised for rigidity. The brake pads have increased heat tolerance while the brake discs’ slotted design further improves heat reduction.
The Polestar Engineered multi-link front and rear suspension incorporates premium Öhlins shock absorbers with a dual-flow valve that allows stiffening in the springs and dampeners while retaining comfort. The strut bar and adjustable shock absorber design are shared with the Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid performance car.
Fine-tuning of the engine’s control unit increases the S60 electrified T8 Twin Engine output to 415hp* combined, with 670Nm of torque – the standard T8 Twin Engine delivers 400hp* and 640Nm combined. The software upgrades improve fuel consumption and emissions-neutral performance, and refines the automatic gear selection.
“The new S60 T8 Polestar Engineered is an electrified car that does what you want it to,” said Henrik Green, senior vice president of research and development at Volvo Cars. “All components have been fine-tuned to work together, delivering a responsive and exciting driver’s car.”
*US specification.