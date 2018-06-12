Even though Fiat didn’t get a grand press conference earlier this month detailing its next five years, the Italian automaker is still pumping out products. While the latest special edition for the 500X doesn’t change anything significant, it’s an addition to keep the crossover feeling fresh. Called the Adventurer Edition, the new Fiat 500X package adds some aesthetic touches without breaking the bank.

The Adventurer Edition package, available on three 500X trims – Pop, Trekking, and Lounge, is available with four exterior paint colors: Bianco Gelato (White Clear Coat), Nero Cinema (Black Clear Coat), Grigio Graphite (Graphite Grey) and Grigio Argentino (Grey Metallic). Interior colors are limited to include just black or brown.

The pack adds black roof rails, orange mirror caps, 18-inch aluminum wheels, front and rear splash guards, and orange body-side graphic. Inside, there are all-weather front and rear slush mats, and a molded rear cargo tray. These are all minor changes.

“Built off the Trekking model, the new Adventurer package offers rugged, adventurous styling and yet another opportunity for customers to personalize their Fiat 500X,” says Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Car Brands – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America.

The package adds no performance enhancements; however, the simple stylistics upgrades are welcomed. Standing out from a crowd doesn’t require much, and shouldn’t cost much either. The Adventurer Edition package is $945 for both front- and all-wheel-drive models, which start at $23,685 and $25,585, respectively. Pricing excludes destination charges.

What really sets that Adventurer Edition apart is the orange on the mirror caps and body-side graphic. It gives the tiny crossover an outdoorsy feel without requiring a modified suspension or ostentatious off-road gear. The Fiat 500X Adventurer Edition arrives at dealerships this summer – just in time to cash in on the camping season.

Source: Fiat