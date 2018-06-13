McLaren has a new teaser for its mysterious model, and the evidence continues to hint that this might be a 570LT. The wait for the answer to the conundrum of this vehicle's identity will end on June 28 when the online unveiling will finally occur. The public will get to see the machine in public for the first time at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July where it will drive up the event's famous hill climb.

The latest teaser reveals a pair of exhausts emerging from the vehicle's rear deck, and there's a whole lot of carbon fiber for the bodywork surrounding the pipes. The image below offers a chance to compare against how the tail of a standard 570S looks.

The images so far indicate that the mystery vehicle uses McLaren's entry-level Sport Series as a starting point, and the announcement accompanying the latest pictures promises that the model benefits "from increased power, minimized weight, optimized aerodynamics, and enhanced driver engagement." In addition, McLaren now says that it only plans to build a limited number of these vehicles.

The previous teaser (above) offered McLaren's first glimpse of the upcoming model. The image revealed the model's significantly larger rear diffuser and carbon fiber fascia. It also showed showed that the exhausts were no longer in their normal spot at the corners of the back end.

Rumors indicate that McLaren tunes the existing 3.8-liter biturbo V8 to produce over 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts). The MSO division reportedly supplies components like lighter wheels and a titanium exhaust. For fans of topless motoring, there is also allegedly a convertible version on the way eventually, although McLaren's teasers make absolutely no mention of it yet.

Source: McLaren