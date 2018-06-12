As Ford’s electrified effort continues, the Blue Oval today has pulled the sheet off its latest hybrid vehicle. But it’s no production car. The Ford Police Interceptor Utility Hybrid is based on the upcoming new Explorer (which our spy photographers have already captured), and promises not to compromise space in the name of efficiency.

Specific details on the powertrain are still under wraps, but Ford says serious efficiency improvements over the previous 3.7-liter V6-powered model will be present, as will standard all-wheel drive. The Police Interceptor Utility hybrid is expected to have an EPA-estimated combined rating of at least 24 miles per gallon. That number represents a 40-percent improvement over the pure gas-powered V6.

"We’re committed to electrifying vehicles for all customers, including law enforcement who need the high performance and low operating costs that Ford’s next-generation hybrids will excel at providing," said Hau Thai-Tang, executive vice president of Product Development and Purchasing. "Standard all-wheel drive is important because crooks don’t stop when it rains."

Unfortunately, we don’t get to see the vehicle in its entirety. Only a few shadowy images were presented along with the sparse details. It’s easy to point out the roof- and grille-mounted lights, front bull bar, and police livery, but most of the final styling elements are hidden from view. We’ll have to wait until the new Explorer shows up to see the SUV in its entirety.

The Police Interceptor Utility Hybrid will be available for police forces to order beginning this summer, but production of the SUV won't kick off in May of 2019. The new Explorer, meanwhile, will make its debut early 2019, before going on sale to the general public later in the year.

Source: Ford