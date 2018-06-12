Is coffee a bit too common? Rolls-Royce is certainly the company that likes to do things a little differently – it just revealed that it has held its first "cars and cognac" meeting.

In attendance were what the British luxury carmaker called an "eminent" group of individuals – certainly you can imagine that none of these chaps lit up the tires and crashed their Phantoms on the way out of the parking lot.

Indeed, the company said that it wanted to reinvent the "Californian movement" of cars and coffee and it did so in grand upper-class style by taking over Soho Farmhouse's private members’ club in the middle of the Cotswolds, a region so stereotypically British that it probably features on the new Forza Horizon 4 game.

Rolls-Royce said that guests were able to enjoy an evening of fine dining followed by a cognac tasting in a "private and beautiful" barn. Dining tables were flanked by a Dawn Black Badge with the new Aero Cowling and a Dawn from the Adamas Collection. At the head of the table was a Phantom fitted with a bespoke Picnic Hamper from which a cognac sommelier advised tasting practices and notes.

To be on the safe side after all that booze, guests had the opportunity either to stay at Soho Farmhouse, or they were returned home in the back of a chauffeur-driven Rolls-Royce.

Julian Jenkins, regional director at Rolls-Royce, said: "The 'cars and cognac' meet demonstrated the wonderful spirit of our customers as well as their deep passion for the brand. This evening was reflective of the rich dialogue between Rolls-Royce and its patrons; a truly unique and extremely rare relationship, one which we are privileged to nurture."

Fancy going along to the next one? Buy a Phantom.