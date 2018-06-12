There's still lots of camouflage on this one.

Ram has been spied testing the next-gen Ram 2500 yet again. However, this time it's in Regular Cab configuration, rather than the larger Crew Cab variant last time

The new 2500 will take plentiful cues from the latest generation of the 1500. In front, look closely to see the Ram emblem through the camouflage in the center of the grille. The headlights also better incorporate into the nose. This truck has an eight-foot-long bed for hauling lots of your stuff. Spy shots don't show it yet, but expect nearly the same look for the next Ram 3500, except with the addition of a dual rear axle for carrying even heavier loads.

Get The Full Scoop On Ram's Future:

Ram Spied Testing Next-Gen 2500 Under Heavy Camouflage
Ram 2018-2022 Roadmap Officially Revealed: Midsize Truck Coming

While these photos don't let us see inside the new truck, expect tech from the 1500 to find its way into the 2500's cabin. The 8.4-inch and 12-inch screens are both likely available. Top models should have lots of leather upholstery so that occupants feel comfy while towing heavy loads. More advanced driver assistance features might also be available, like a 360-degree camera, blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, and lane-keep assist.

Ram 2500 Spy Shots
20 photos
Ram 2500 Spy Shots Ram 2500 Spy Shots Ram 2500 Spy Shots Ram 2500 Spy Shots Ram 2500 Spy Shots Ram 2500 Spy Shots Ram 2500 Spy Shots

Ram 2500

Ram 2500
Explore Reviews

More photos

Ram 2500 HD Single Cab Spy Photos
Ram 2500 HD Single Cab Spy Photos
Ram Laramie Longhorn Southfork Edition And Heavy Duty Lone Star Silver Edition
Ram Laramie Longhorn Southfork Edition And Heavy Duty Lone Star Silver Edition
2018 Ram 1500, 2500, 3500 Harvest Editions
2018 Ram 1500, 2500, 3500 Harvest Editions
2018 Ram Appearance Packages
2018 Ram Appearance Packages
2018 Ram Limited Tungsten Edition
2018 Ram Limited Tungsten Edition
Ram 2500 Kentucky Derby Special Edition
Ram 2500 Kentucky Derby Special Edition

 

 

The 2500's powertrain options still remain a mystery. It's possible that Ram might offer the 48-volt mild-hybrid technology that's available with some engines on the 1500. If the company goes this route, then the change would boost fuel economy and provide some extra torque when driving away from a stop.

Ram has already confirmed plans to build the new generation of the 2500 and 3500 in 2020 at its factory in Warren, Michigan, rather than in Saltillo, Mexico, like the current trucks. We expect the company to unveil the actual design sometime in 2019, so there's plenty more development time ahead for the engineers.

Source: Automedia

Ram 2500 HD Single Cab Spy Photos

Ram 2500 HD Single Cab Spy Shots
18 photos
Ram 2500 HD Single Cab Spy Shots Ram 2500 HD Single Cab Spy Shots Ram 2500 HD Single Cab Spy Shots Ram 2500 HD Single Cab Spy Shots Ram 2500 HD Single Cab Spy Shots Ram 2500 HD Single Cab Spy Shots Ram 2500 HD Single Cab Spy Shots

Ram 2500

Ram 2500
Explore Reviews

More photos

Ram 2500 HD Spy Shots
Ram 2500 HD Spy Shots
Ram Laramie Longhorn Southfork Edition And Heavy Duty Lone Star Silver Edition
Ram Laramie Longhorn Southfork Edition And Heavy Duty Lone Star Silver Edition
2018 Ram 1500, 2500, 3500 Harvest Editions
2018 Ram 1500, 2500, 3500 Harvest Editions
2018 Ram Appearance Packages
2018 Ram Appearance Packages
2018 Ram Limited Tungsten Edition
2018 Ram Limited Tungsten Edition
Ram 2500 Kentucky Derby Special Edition
Ram 2500 Kentucky Derby Special Edition