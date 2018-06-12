Believe it or not, the Buick LaCrosse is still kicking. A high-class Avenir trim level added an extra element of luxury to the aging sedan for 2018, but now it’s ready for a refresh. Our spy photographers captured the updated LaCrosse – covered in camouflage, of course – testing on public roads ahead of its debut.

For what it’s worth, it doesn’t look like much has changed from the current model. The front fascia, though covered up, gains some new cues that help sharpen the look. The grille now looks larger and more pronounced, the headlights are sleeker, and the wheels – though likely destined for a lower trim level – appear to be all new and production ready.

The backside is covered in camouflage, too. Though it’s hiding most of its final design elements, new taillights, some more shapely sheet metal, and a lower LED brake light appear to be among the highlights. Dual exhaust tips also hide underneath the bumper.

Not much else is known about the updated Buick LaCrosse thus far, but we do expect some modest changes to the powertrain. The current LaCrosse comes powered by either a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with light electrification, or a range-topping 3.6-liter V6 on Premium and Avenir models producing 310 horsepower (231 kilowatts) and 268 pound-feet (363 Newton-meters) of torque.

Don’t expect to wait long for the refreshed LaCrosse; we should see the large luxury sedan before the end of the year. No word on pricing, but expect the range-topping Avenir trim – which starts at $45,795 – to see a slight bump along with the rest of the refreshed range.

Source: Automedia