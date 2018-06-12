In North America, the brand's SUVs already account for 51 percent of its total sales.
Audi is happy to report its SUV models are selling like hot cakes this year. Since the beginning of 2018, the German manufacturer has delivered approximately 287,500 models from its Q crossover and SUV lineup, which translates into 36.6 percent of its total sales.
By 2025, the brand estimates, SUVs will become the most important sector for Audi, accounting for more than 50 percent of its deliveries. Simply put, by that year, one in every two new Audi vehicles will be an SUV. Interestingly, this target is already achieved on the North American market, where the Q models account for around 51 percent of all sales.
The marque’s most successful SUV continues to be the Q5, which was delivered to 24,700 customers in May alone. Since the beginning of 2018, more than 125,750 clients around the world have bought the compact sport utility vehicle. The fastest-growing automotive segment will be soon joined by Audi’s new premium entry, the Q8 coupe-SUV, which will go on sale in Europe in the third quarter of the year and in the end of 2018 in the United States. Deliveries in China are scheduled to begin in the first months of next year.
“This premium SUV is a perfect addition to the full-size segment and is the next coup in our model initiative,” Bram Schot, board member for sales and marketing at Audi, comments. “Particularly in the core markets China and USA, the car will be an important sales driver and strengthen our market position.”
Speaking of China, the market continues to be very important for the company with its 258,413 sales during the first five months of the year. Around one in five new Audis sold in the People's Republic is the Q5 SUV. Meanwhile, sales in North America are up by 1.6 percent compared to 2017, while Europe is registering a slight decline.
More information about Audi's May and YTD sales is available at the press release section below.
Source: Audi
2019 Audi Q8 official photos
|
Sales AUDI AG
|
In May
|
Cumulative
|
2018
|
2017
|
Change from 2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
Change from 2017
|
World
|
160,600
|
159,575
|
+0.7%
|
785,300
|
738,136
|
+6.4%
|
Europe
|
72,150
|
76,102
|
-5.2%
|
360,700
|
378,432
|
-4.7%
|
- Germany
|
25,574
|
28,118
|
-9.0%
|
129,488
|
139,297
|
-7.0%
|
- UK
|
13,709
|
13,824
|
-0.8%
|
74,730
|
74,786
|
-0.1%
|
- France
|
4,764
|
5,629
|
-15.4%
|
22,770
|
27,086
|
-15.9%
|
- Italy
|
6,381
|
5,826
|
+9.5%
|
28,758
|
28,676
|
+0.3%
|
- Spain
|
5,241
|
5,141
|
+1.9%
|
25,843
|
25,060
|
+3.1%
|
USA
|
19,315
|
19,197
|
+0.6%
|
88,471
|
83,555
|
+5.9%
|
Mexico
|
1,282
|
1,356
|
-5.5%
|
5,755
|
5,601
|
+2.7%
|
Brazil
|
864
|
736
|
+17.4%
|
3,473
|
3,646
|
-4.7%
|
Chinese mainland + Hong Kong
|
51,732
|
48,012
|
+7.7%
|
258,413
|
202,885
|
+27.4%