With production of the Bugatti Chiron already in full swing, and the Veyron popping up semi-regularly on the high-end used market, buyers with six-figure budgets should have no hard time getting their hands on one. But at an upcoming Bonhams auction, a Veyron unlike any other will cross the block.

This is the very last Bugatti Veyron Super Sport ever built, and it's heading to auction in just over a month. Finished in a stunning black-over-black exterior with a red leather cabin, the supercar has driven just 550 miles (885 kilometers) since new, and has had just one owner in its six years on the road. That means it definitely won't go for cheap; estimates suggest it could fetch anywhere from £1,700,000 to £1,800,000 ($2,300,000 to $2,400,000). For reference, the 100th Chiron cost a whopping $3.4 million.

Underhood, the same 8.0-liter V16 engine from the factory remains, producing a whopping 1,200 horsepower (894 kilowatts), and maximum torque of 1,106 pound-feet (1,500 Newton-meters). Form a standstill, the Bugatti will sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in just 2.5 seconds, and continue on to a top speed of 257 miles per hour (415 kilometers per hour). At one point it was the fastest car in the world, in case you forgot.

But it won’t be the only rare hypercar on display. A 2011 Aston Martin One 77 Q-Series (£1,600,000-1,800,000) will also join the Bugatti atop the auction block, one of just 77 examples ever made. An extremely low-mileage 2014 McLaren P1 McLaren P1 (£1,300,000-1,700,000), too, will be in attendance, having driven just 80 miles (129 kilometers) since rolling off the production line.

The Bonhams Goodwood Festival of Speed Auction will open its doors on July 13 in Chichester, England. The Goodwood Festival of Speed, meanwhile, will run alongside the Bonhams auction from July 12th through July 18th, 2018.

Source: Bonhams