The GMC Yukon has a new look – or at least a new looks package. For 2019, the full-size SUV now features a Graphite Edition upgrade, available in either a standard trim, or with an added Performance option. The new visual package tacks on a handful of new elements, things like new wheels, running boards, and badges, with the latter Performance option adding even more oomph the already-powerful Yukon.

On the standard Yukon Graphite Edition, the 22-inch wheels are finished in bright silver with Carbon Flash Metallic inserts. Black assist steps with gloss black accents, premium black chrome grille mesh insert and fog lamp surrounds, body-color grille surround, black roof rails, and gloss black beltline moldings further enhance the look.

Opt for the Yukon Graphite Performance Edition, meanwhile, and gone is the standard 5.3-liter V8. That same exterior package now adds on the 6.2-liter V8 producing 420 horsepower (313 kilowatts) and 460 pound-feet (623 Newton-meters) of torque found on the Yukon Denali, paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission and Magnetic Ride Control. A set of 22-inch gloss black wheels, and an eight-inch Color Touch Screen Navigation with GMC Infotainment System, also come standard.

"The Yukon continues to lead the full-size SUV segment with premium features and an instantly recognizable and well-respected identity," said Stu Pierce, senior marketing manager for GMC. "The all-new Graphite Edition builds on the commanding road presence and inherent capabilities of the Yukon and affords customers the opportunity to project a unique, yet distinctly GMC style."

Both the Yukon Graphite Edition and the Yukon Graphite Performance Edition come available in either rear-wheel-drive or four-wheel-drive, as well as standard and XL configurations. The Graphite Edition package will also come in three colors exclusively: Onyx Black, White Frost Tricoat, and Dark Sky Metallic. No word on pricing yet, but the looks package will be available in the U.S. later this summer.

Source: GMC