Hyundai’s N performance division has bigger ambitions than just being a sub-brand. It wants to be more than just a letter – it wants to be recognizable. After Hyundai launched the N brand, it quickly got to work developing the i30 N and Veloster N – the first two Hyundai vehicles to receive the sporty treatment. However, earlier this year, Former BMW M boss turned head of Hyundai’s N division, Albert Biermann, said he and his team have been continuing work on the Racing Midship (RM) concept – a mid-engined vehicle first introduced back in 2014 that was appropriately named RM14.

Since then, there have been two more versions – the RM15 and the RM16 N, both released in 2015 and 2016, respectively. However, it’s the RM16 N that’s received the most buzz. Not only did the model receive a substantial design update over the RM15, but spy photos and video of a camouflaged version have been spotted testing at the Nürburgring.

Now, when Biermann said the company was continuing the work of the RM program, he added that the process was "just starting” for such a vehicle. “Our sales network is not used to performance cars, and we need to take a little time. Spreading out too many cars too fast is not the right thing. If we started with a bespoke car in the first place, people would have no idea what to do with such a car.”

Talking about dealership networks and having a properly trained sales staff in place makes the possibility of the RM16 N entering production more of a reality. You can’t sell something if you have no one on the team is capable of selling a mid-engined sports car. You can’t make the car first and then train your team. You need to prepare a team who can then sell such a vehicle whenever it comes. Biermann has hinted that two more N models are coming. We can hope the RM16 N is one of them.