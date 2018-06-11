We've all gawked at the beautiful new Volvo V60, but soon its sedan counterpart will be there for us to ogle over, too. The new S60 – complete with a corporate restyling, some new engine options, and undoubtedly plenty of added tech – will make its debut soon. Here's everything we know about it thus far.

What Is It?

It's one of Volvo's best-selling sedans. The midsizer has been around since 2000, and in that time has adopted a few variants; Cross Country, Polestar, and R-Design options have all existed throughout its lifetime. But now the fast-selling four-door will grow up and fall in line with the rest of the refreshed range.

What Will It Look Like?

The new S60 will adopt Volvo’s corporate design language, Thor’s hammer headlights and all. Our first look at the sharp sedan cam courtesy of CEO Hakan Samuelsson, who posted an image of a camouflaged prototype on social media. Thanks to that image – and a few leaked shots shortly thereafter – rendering artists dreamt up the final design for the new sedan. Let’s hope the final product looks this stunning.

What’s Under The Hood?

First and foremost, don't expect a diesel option on the new S60. Volvo has already confirmed the sedan won't come available with the option. The S60 will feature with a range of gas-powered engines, though, as well as an electrified option shared with the V60, and a plug-in hybrid later in life.

The V60's electrified T6 Twin Engine all-wheel-drive setup produces 340 horsepower (253 kilowatts), and the T8 Twin Engine all-wheel-drive setup produces 390 hp (290 kW) and 472 pound-feet (639 Newton-meters) of torque. Expect similar figures for the S60.

What Kind Of Tech Will It Have?

Like the V60 before it, expect Volvo's new S60 to adopt the same 9.0-inch infotainment display and array of tech options. The setup delivers features ranging from navigation, to Apple CarPlay, to Android Auto, and more.

How Much Will It Cost?

The Volvo V60 will start at $38,250 in the U.S., so expect the new S60 to be just a smidgen under that. An asking price of around $35,000 seems realistic.

When Will We See It?

The new Volvo S60 will make its debut on June 20th in South Carolina. Though South Carolina may seem like a strange location to debut the Swedish sedan, the event will take place at the marque’s new American manufacturing facility located in Berkeley County where the new S60 will be assembled.