Fresh on the heels of the Ford Bronco, Chevrolet is planning its own revival, of sorts. The new Blazer will mark the return of the iconic nameplate after more than a decade off the market – buy don’t expect the same rugged SUV of yesteryear. New spy photos show even more of the road-going Chevy Blazer.

These new images don’t reveal much more than the previous set, admittedly. Most of the body is still covered up in camouflage. But there are some telling new cues to take note of. For one, the headlight fixtures are now more pronounced; most of the casing is still covered up, but a sliver of LED lighting gives us an inkling as to the new look.

The wheels, too, are completely unique to the Chevy lineup – and appear to be production ready. The larger units suggest that this could be a range-topping trim as opposed to the wheels on the previous prototype, which hinted at an entry-level model. Unfortunately, these new wheels don’t appear to come with an improved ride height, if only just slightly.

The new Blazer will be positioned between the compact Equinox and the full-size Traverse within the Chevy lineup. It will ride on the new Chi crossover platform, which will also underpin vehicles like the second-gen GMC Acadia, and the new Cadillac XT5. It’s likely to only have two rows, but don’t count out a shoehorned-in third row eventually.

Power should come from a few different engines. An entry-level 2.5-liter inline-four will be available, as will a more-powerful 3.6-liter V6 paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission. The new Blazer will compete more directly with SUVs and crossovers like the Ford Edge and the Nissan Murano, and should show up sometime before the end of the year. The Los Angeles Auto Show seems most likely.

Source: CarPix