It was about a month ago when the new-generation Mercedes A-Class received a “state-of-the-art” diesel engine and already we’re hearing rumors of more powerful versions of the hatchback running on Devil’s fuel. While the entry-level A180d has to make do with 114 horsepower from its 1.5-liter turbodiesel nicknamed “OM 608,” the forthcoming A200d and A220d will rely on a stronger and bigger 2.0-liter unit codenamed “OM 654.”

The lesser specification of the four-cylinder is rumored to deliver 148 horsepower while the beefier one will churn 187 hp, according to a report coming from our German pals at Mercedes-Benz Passion Blog. Mercedes launched the engine back in the spring of 2016 for the E-Class in the E220d guise and has been putting it to good use in other models since then, including in the flagship S-Class as well as the recently announced plug-in hybrid diesel derivatives of the C-Class and E-Class.

If these power numbers will pan out, it means the new A200d will have an extra 14 hp over its predecessor while the A220d is going to boast an additional 12hp. No word about torque just yet, but we’re expecting a bump over the old A200d’s 221 pound-feet (300 Newton-meters) and the A220d’s 258 lb-ft (350 Nm).

The more powerful versions of the new A-Class are not expected to go on sale in Europe until October, according to the same report. Mercedes will further extend the engine lineup with more powerful 2.0-liter gasoline engines, one for the A35 confirmed to produce around 300 hp and another one for the range-topping A45 set to have at least 400 hp.

It goes without saying the A-Class’ engines will be available across Mercedes’ compact car lineup, which is bound to expand very soon with a sub-CLA A-Class Sedan and eventually with a boxy GLB crossover.

Source: Mercedes-Benz Passion Blog