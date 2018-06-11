A very green Macan has been spotted roaming the streets without a care in the world and while at first you might be tempted to say it’s the current version, a closer look reveals it’s actually the upcoming mid-cycle refresh. As with every other Porsche, the baby Cayenne won’t be going through any major styling tweaks for its facelift since the styling tweaks will be kept down to the minimum.

The mildly updates graphics of the headlights and taillights remain hidden underneath the disguise, while the tailgate appears to feature a full-width foil extending from one taillight to the other. Could this be a sign the 2019 Macan will borrow the Cayenne’s swanky taillight design? Maybe, maybe not. Since we are at the back, the shape of the quad exhaust tips leads us to believe the prototype Porsche was testing was the range-topping Turbo model.

The rear bumper appears to be virtually the same as the one installed in the current Macan, but things could change on the production-ready model. At the front, we can observe the redesigned bumper with a wider lower opening and the absence of separate fog lights. As it’s the case with almost all facelifts out there, the side profile will remain unchanged.

Although we don’t get to see the interior in our latest batch of spy shots, previous images (like the one above) have revealed a bigger display for the infotainment system and lower central air vents. Some other cabin changes are probably on the agenda, but nothing to write home about.

By far the most important novelty will be represented by the switch from today’s 3.6-liter engine to a smaller 2.9-liter unit. Not to worry as power will actually increase by an estimated 40 hp to 434 hp to match the outgoing Macan fitted with the optional Performance Pack.

An official reveal is expected to take place in the coming weeks or months, and there will be power upgrades for the rest of the Macan family. You can say goodbye to the diesel engine as it won’t be returning.

Photos: CarPix