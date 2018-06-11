If you’re a gamer, there are a lot of reasons to get excited about E3 as some big titles were announced in recent hours. These include games such as Doom Eternal, Fallout 76, The Elder Scrolls 6, Halo Infinite, and Gears of War 5. But for us fans of everything with four wheels, the biggest title revealed would have to be Forza Horizon 4 developed by U.K.-based Playground Games.

Speaking of the U.K., that’s where the fourth installment of the arcade racer will be set and you’ll get to enjoy all four seasons in glorious 4K at a silky smooth framerate of 60 FPS on the Xbox One X. The announcement trailer attached below shows the very British McLaren Senna exploring the countryside before switching to other cars born in the U.K. such as the Aston Martin Vulcan and the Jaguar F-Type.

To the surprise of no one, FH4 looks stunning and it’s even better in the gameplay footage coming from IGN. The dynamic weather not only offers more variety, but it also has a direct impact on the driving experience, with cars sliding across the streets once the lake freezes during winter.

When it comes to cars, there’s something in there for everyone as FH4 will have more than 450 models from more than 100 licensed automakers. There are going to be additional customization options compared to the games before, with the developers implementing goodies such as drift suspension upgrades while driver personalization will allow you to pick clothing and various accessories.

For the first time ever in a Forza Horizon game, players will be given the opportunity to own properties that will unlock new items and extra features to make the gaming experience even more enjoyable

Forza Horizon 4 will be launched on the Xbox One and PC platforms on October 2, but you can preorder it today. Go for the Ultimate Edition and you’ll get to enjoy the game a little bit earlier, on September 28.

Source: Microsoft