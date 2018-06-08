It was only a few days ago when BMW unveiled the fourth-generation X5 and now we are given an early look at one of its main rivals, which coincidentally is also about to be renewed. Caught carrying camouflage only on its taillights, the revamped Mercedes GLE was spotted in Germany as a pre-production vehicle likely between two testing sessions.

The official reveal will probably take place very soon taking into account Mercedes did not bother to properly camouflage its midsize luxury SUV. Like its three predecessors, the new GLE will be assembled in the United States at a factory near Vance, Alabama. The reason why prototypes have been spotted at home in Germany is because that’s where Mercedes has conducted most of the testing.

Codenamed W167, the all-new GLE can only be seen from behind in the adjacent spy video, but it’s enough to ease the wait until the highly anticipated premiere probably scheduled to take place in the weeks to come. Despite the white tape, it’s easy to see the taillights have been redesigned from the ground up and are now considerably sleeker.

For the first time, we finally get to see the distinctive C-pillar and it looks like it will be a mere evolution of today’s design. Between the taillights, there seems to be a black tape applied onto the tailgate and it likely conceals a metal bar in the same vein as the one installed on the outgoing GLE, but now extending from one taillight to the other.

While we don’t gee to see the front of the prototype, plenty of spy shots have allowed us to create what we believe is a pretty accurate rendering of the real deal. Inside, Mercedes’ swanky new MBUX infotainment system with a pair of fully digital screens will be the highlight of the reworked interior. Speaking of the cabin, the switch to a new platform and what will probably be a bump in size will make the GLE’s interior significantly roomier for the passengers and their luggage.

Most of the oily bits will likely be adapted from the E-Class, so there’s not much of a secrecy concerning the engines it will use and the rest of the hardware.

All that’s left is for Mercedes to finally introduce the new GLE to go head to head with the next-gen X5.

Video: walkoART – Videos / YouTube