Porsche’s long line of Speedster models could be about to get another member after the German sportscar maker unveiled a new, 500-horsepower 911 Speedster Concept on Friday.

Based on the latest 911, the Speedster Concept uses a familiar formula – chop the windshield and position it at a more aggressive angle, delete the vestigial rear seats, and add a new double-bubble cover in place of the 911’s vestigial rear seats. The Speedster Concept features all of this, with the latter item made of carbon fiber. Speedster models also traditionally drop the electric roof. Porsche didn’t provide any photos of the lightweight cover on the Speedster Concept, although it did confirm that the unit will provide some weather protection.

Below the beltline, Porsche pilfered the body of a 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet. Designers ditched the 911’s traditional mirrors for a set of chromed, Talbot-style racing mirrors – also known as the Coolest Damn Mirrors On The Planet – while the rest of the body wears GT Silver and White paint, like Porsche’s racers of yesteryear. And because it’s just plain cool, there’s a big number 70 – for Porsche’s seventieth anniversary – in a white meatball on each door, above Porsche lettering. Porsche also modified the headlights with a cover that’s reminiscent of old racing headlights.

Porsche added full bucket seats in the cabin, mixing light brown Aniline leather with carbon-fiber construction. Channeling Porsche’s racing history a little too much, the Speedster Concept ditches the navigation, air conditioning, and audio system. Fortunately, there’s a 500-horsepower flat-6 with a 9,000-rpm redline to provide the tunes. The rest of the chassis comes from the 911 GT3.

Porsche is calling this car a concept, and while there’s no indication that it will make production, it looks too good to leave sitting in the museum at Zuffenhausen. Here’s hoping that when it finally enters production, it’s with those super-cool mirrors.