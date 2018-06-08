Forget the Porsche Mission E because the German brand says that the version of its first electric vehicle coming to dealers in 2019 is called the Taycan. The name apparently means a "lively, young horse," according to Porsche Boss Oliver Blume, CNBC reports. The title is a reference to the horse on the city of Stuttgart coat of arms that also appears on the Porsche emblem.

Spy shots show the Taycan as sleek sedan that sort of looks like the result of stretching the 911 into a four door. A low nose features LED headlights, and there's a gently sloping roof that lends a coupe-like silhouette. Inside, expect Porsche to pack the four-door with the company's cutting edge equipment.

The range-topping Taycan will reportedly have over 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) from its electric motors and will be able to reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in less than 3.5 seconds. Porsche also promises a driving range over 311 miles (500 kilometers) on a charge. The base model will start around $85,000 and will allegedly have about 402 hp (300 kW).

Porsche has constructed a new factory specifically for electric vehicles at its Stuttgart campus. From the start, the plant can build 20,000 vehicles a year, but there's room to expand. The recent Cross Turismo concept hints at how the sedan would look at a wagon, and there are rumors of the company considering coupe and convertible versions, too. The company believes that a quarter of its global sales could be battery electric vehicles by 2025, according to CNBC.

Source: CNBC via Reuters

