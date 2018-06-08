After debuting the refreshed Legacy in 2017, spy shots reveal that Subaru is now hard at work developing the next generation of its midsize sedan. Don't expect to see the new four-door on the road until around 2020, though; new spy photos show an early prototype out testing on public roads.

This test mule wears considerable amounts of body cladding that distorts the shape of everything but the roof. Up front, there are similarities to the latest Forester, including the squared-off grille surround and angular headlights. Like on the current Legacy, the fog lights are located in the lower corners of the front fascia.

The sections of white tape on this model likely identify the location for various sensors. The cameras for Subaru's Eyesight system still appear at the top of windshield, but they appear larger in these photos than on the current model. In general, the prototype shares a similar overall shape to the current model. The roofline appears to be almost unchanged from the outgoing version, as does the ride height.

The upcoming Legacy will ride on the new Subaru Global Platform, which also underpins cars like the Impreza, and even the three-row Ascent SUV. That platform should cut down on production costs, and allow the Legacy to share production facilities with other Subaru products in the future.

Powertrain options remain a mystery, but reports suggest Subaru is working on a new generation of four-cylinder boxer engines. A standard 2.5-liter option and a turbocharged 2.0-liter will reportedly replace the optional 3.6-liter V6. The biggest upgrade to the range will be the addition of direct injection, and by 2020, Subaru will also include cylinder deactivation and other technologies for improved fuel economy. All engines should come paired to a continuously variable transmission.

Subaru hasn’t announced a debut date for the new Legacy just yet, but expect the sedan to show up early in 2019. Both the Chicago Auto Show and New York Auto Show are prime candidates for a debut location.

Source: Automedia