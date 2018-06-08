Volvo deepens its pledge to transition away from attending major auto shows because the Swedish brand now announces that it no longer plans to attend the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. Instead, the automaker intends to host its own events for new model reveals.

"The ongoing change in the car industry is creating new audiences for Volvo Cars and new ways of bringing products to the market,” Björn Annwall, senior vice president of strategy, brand and retail at Volvo Cars, said in the company's announcement of not attending Geneva. "Automatic attendance at traditional industry events is no longer viable – we must tailor our communications based on how the options complement our messaging, timing and the nature of the technology we are presenting."

As an example of the types of events that Volvo will use to launch new models, the company will introduce the new S60 sedan later this month at the opening of its new factory in Charleston, South Carolina. In the past, the company also used Milan Fashion Week to unveil the XC40 last year.

The new S60 will be available with Volvo's Drive-E engine family and two hybrid powertrains – the 340 horsepower (253 kilowatts) T6 Twin Engine and 390-hp (290-kW) T8 Twin Engine. There won't be any diesel options. Volvo will exclusively build it at the Charleston, South Carolina, plant.

Volvo started stepping away from auto shows in 2014 when the company announced that it would only attend the major shows in Geneva, Detroit, and alternating events in Shanghai/Beijing. The company decided that setting up dedicated presentations for new models was a better way to connect with customers. From a media standpoint, the choice also means that Volvo's vehicle premieres aren't overshadowed by other automaker's new products.

Source: Volvo