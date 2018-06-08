The next-generation Suzuki Jimny is one of the worst kept secrets in the automotive industry today. We’ve seen tons of spy photos with prototypes of the model, a couple of leaked images, and a number of very plausible virtual drawings, so we pretty much know how it will look. Today, we bring you one detailed rendering, based on all the information we have, previewing the final production version of the cute off-roader.

Well, to be honest, you don’t have to be a car guru to predict most of the new Jimny’s design. The vehicle will grow slightly in its dimensions, but will retain its familiar boxy shape. The new off-roader will also carry on with the same basic design of the front end, comprising of circular headlights and a slotted grille, but they will be more pronounced than before.

According to preliminary details, a two-tone paint would be available, covering the hood, roof, and A-pillars in black or white, and our rendering draws such a customized example with red main color and contrasting black details. In addition to the hood and roof, the wheel arches are also black.

Leaked dealer presentation images (below) from earlier this year revealed the interior will be a major departure in terms of design and quality over the current model. The complete overhaul of the cabin will bring a touchscreen for the infotainment system and large buttons for the climate system. An automatic gearbox is still unconfirmed, but would apparently be available, too.

Purists will be happy to hear the new Jimny will continue to ride on body-on-frame chassis and feature permanent all-wheel-drive system with a low-range transfer case. This traditional off-road layout will be combined with modern electronic safety and assist systems, and an internal combustion engine that remains a mystery.

Production of the outgoing Jimny has already ended and the Japanese firm is currently retooling its assembly lines for the new model. A debut is expected before the year’s end, so look for a market launch in the first months of 2019.

Rendering: Automedia