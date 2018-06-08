The Amarok is one of the most competent pickup trucks out there, but for those in need of a workhorse able to carry more, a beefier version is on its way. Teased this week by Austral Volkswagen at the Queensland Caravan Supershow, the six-wheeled Amarok is currently being developed by multi-axle specialists Six Wheel Conversions with VW’s blessing.

The company is specialized in six-wheel conversions and they’ve made more than 1,200 so far of models such as the Nissan Navara and Ford Ranger as well as Isuzus. That “blessing” we’ve mentioned will come in the form of VW’s seal of approval by selling the six-wheeled Amarok through the company’s dealership network and providing it with some warranty coverage.

It will be offered exclusively in the more practical double cab guise because that’s the only body style available from VW Australia. That being said, Six Wheel Conversions does not exclude the possibility of converting existing single cab Amaroks further down the line.

Bear in mind that just because it will have six wheels, that won’t make the Amarok a 6x6 as it will feature a 6x4 configuration. The development process is estimated to come to an end in approximately two months from now when the more capable Amarok will have a tow rating estimated at 4,500 kilograms (9,920 pounds) instead of the regular model’s 3,500 kg (7,716 lbs). Payload will also increase, from the series 1,126 kg (2,482 lbs) to an estimated 1,700 kg (3,748 lbs).

Even more good news, the Amarok’s 1.55-meter bed will be replaced by a 2.4- or even a 2.6-meter bed allowing owners to carry longer items. It’s going to be easier to load and unload cargo as Six Wheel Conversions mentions the tray floor height will be roughly 30 cm (11.8 inches) lower.

Initially, the six-wheeled Amarok will be sold with the 3.0-liter TDI V6 delivering 221 horsepower (165 kilowatts) or 241 hp (180 kW) with overboost and 406 pound-feet (550 Newton-meters) of torque. Come September, and VW Australia will have the recently revealed higher-end model pushing out 255 hp (190 kW) and 428 lb-ft (580 Nm). A temporary overboost function will offer an extra 13 hp, giving a total of 268 hp (200 kW).

Price? From $79,000 – Australian dollars, of course.

Since this is being developed in Australia for Australia, it seems unlikely we will see the six-wheeled Amarok anywhere else for the time being. We can only hope the beefier pickup truck will give other companies specialized in six-wheel conversions from different parts of the world where the Amarok is available an idea to roll out a similar product.

