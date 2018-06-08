Mercedes is in the midst of refreshing its entire SUV portfolio as after facelifting the GLC and launching the next-gen G-Class, it’s now hard at work preparing the new iterations of the GLE and GLS while adding the GLB and the fully electric EQ C. But today we’re here to talk about the smallest member of the family, the second generation of the GLA.

Although at first you’d be tempted to say this is an older prototype of the 2018 A-Class hatchback still carrying around camouflage, look closer and you’ll discover the details that betray the test vehicle’s true identity. It sits visibly higher than the regular five-door model while failing to hide the beefier wheel arches underneath that swirly camo. This can only mean one thing – it’s the 2020 GLA.

We already know what will power Mercedes’ smallest crossover by simply looking at the engine lineup currently available for the new A-Class on sale in Europe. There will likely be a GLA 200 model with 161 horsepower (120 kilowatts) and 250 Newton-meters (184 pound-feet) of torque coming from a 1.4-liter and a stronger GLA 250 equipped with a larger 2.0-liter rated at 221 hp (165 kW) and 350 Nm (258 lb-ft). On the diesel side, the GLA 180d should feature a 1.5-liter with 114 hp (85 kW) and 260 Nm (192 lb-ft).

Further down the line, we won’t be too surprised if there’s going to be a GLA 30 with around 300 horsepower and a range-topping GLA 45 set to hit the magical 400-hp mark.

As it has been the case with the standard A-Class hatch, the new GLA will be a little bit bigger and will offer significantly more room inside the cabin for the passengers and their luggage. It will be possible not just because of the increased footprint, but also due to the updated MFA platform. The best part about the revamped interior will be the dashboard as it will host the pair of fully digital screens, with the one in the center console hosting the all-new MBUX infotainment system.

The new GLA is expected to go on sale before the end of the decade.

Video: walkoART – Videos / YouTube