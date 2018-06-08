Our favorite BMW dealer, the largest single dealership of the Bavarian brand in the world located in Abu Dhabi, has yet another stunning M760Li on display. This time, the luxury V12 limo is finished in magnificent Boston Green paint and features probably the best color combination from all 7 Series, presented by the dealer so far.

Needless to say, this M760Li is far from being a regular model, as it is equipped with a number of extra add-ons. These include a M sport package with aggressive bumpers, a stylish small Alpina-style boot spoiler, and a set of two-tone, 21-inch ten-twin spoke design wheels with 245/35 Pirelli tires. A couple of discreet silver details put a nice accent – the side mirror caps, front bumper trim, and side decorative strips all have a matte-metallic look.

The interior is equally stylish with white leather seats, door cards, and lower section of the dashboard in combination with dark wood trim and black leather upper part of the dashboard with contrasting white stitching. The car has literally all the bells and whistles you can imagine, including a panoramic glass roof, electrically-adjustable and heated steering wheel, and the fancy Rear Executive Lounge Seating Package feature, priced at a hefty $5,750 in the United States.

The M760Li badge at the rear means one thing. There’s a massive 6.6-liter biturbo V12 hiding under the hood, rated at 610 horsepower (448 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque. Mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and the company’s xDrive all-whee-drive system, this monstrous motor is capable of accelerating the nearly 5,000-pound (2.26-ton) flagship sedan from Bavaria from a standstill to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in less than four seconds. Top speed is electronically limited at 189 mph (304 kph).

Source: BMW Abu Dhabi Motors