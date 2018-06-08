In precisely one week from today, the automotive scene will finally greet the resurrected BMW 8 Series as a coupe on the occasion of this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans. We will likely have to wait a little bit more to see the convertible, but thankfully the Bavarian cat is pretty much out of the bag courtesy of the spy photo attached above. An incomplete test vehicle was seen without any sort of camouflage, thus allowing us to check out the sensuous lines of what will be a direct replacement for the 6 Series Convertible.

The car was missing the production-ready rear bumper and it also lacked the taillights. Other bits and pieces the 8 Series Convertible did not have would have to be the rear BMW badge as well as the third brake light. Even so, the adjacent spy image provides us with a good view of what to expect from the road-going model set to become the first droptop 8 Series ever.

As for the rest of the spy shots, these are also depicting the convertible model in production guise, but with that annoying camouflage all over the body except for the center of the hood and the electrically retractable soft top. By the looks of it, we’re dealing with the M850i judging by the more aggressive body, blue brake calipers, fat exhaust tips, and the big wheels.

We already know a great deal about what will be the hottest 8 Series positioned below the full-fat M8. It will use a new generation of BMW’s biturbo 4.4-liter V8 delivering 523 horsepower (390 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque. The model will carry the “xDrive” suffix, meaning it will come as standard with an all-paw arrangement to efficiently transfer power to the road via an eight-speed Steptronic sport transmission tweaked to deliver quicker gear shifts.

As a final note, the 8 Series family will include not only the coupe and the convertible, but also a more practical Gran Coupe, complete with an M8 derivative previewed a few months ago at the Geneva Motor Show by a stunning concept.

Photos: CarPix