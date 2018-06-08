There’s no denying the Porsche 911 GT3 RS is an exceptional sports car. You really don’t need Mark Webber, former race car driver and brand ambassador for Porsche, to tell you how great it is. However, Porsche felt differently. The automaker brought Webber and a bright yellow Porsche 911 GT3 RS to the Nürburgring’s Grand Prix circuit where Webber won in 2009.

The video has Webber behind the wheel pushing the GT3 RS to its limit around the track – or as close to the limit as Porsche would allow. They didn’t let him wear a helmet, so we doubt he was driving 10/10ths. Webber talks about the car’s exceptional power delivery and handling – and how easy it is to drive all day long, which seems like a must for such a hard-core car. As Webber goes on about how great the car is, the video is spliced with wide shots of the car at the track with smoke billowing from the tires. It’s a gorgeous color on the track.

A second video put out by Porsche (below) has Webber and Andeas Preuninger, Porsche’s GT boss, going over the finer details of the car. They dive into what engineers did to give the rear-engined, flat-six-powered coupe such great handling and performance, which is a dig at the idea the car is naturally unstable due to its engine placement.

The GT3 RS is one of the ultimate 911 driving machines. Power comes from a 4.0-liter flat-six engine producing an astonishing 520 horsepower exhaust – a 20 hp increase over the standard GT3 thanks to a new titanium exhaust, new intake, new camshaft timing, and a revised spark curve. Power goes to the wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch PDK transmission, so the driver gets the quickest shifts. All that power allows the GT3 RS to hit 60 miles per hour in 3.0 seconds. That’s plenty fast for a track-oriented performance car.

The two videos are fascinating. Webber is a pro driver, so getting his thoughts on the car’s performance is insightful. And Preuninger engineers the GT cars, so he knows everything about the high-performance Porsche. Watch the videos, and you just might learn something new.

Source: Porsche via YouTube