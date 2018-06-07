Hide press release Show press release

Emotional and functional –

the design of the I.D. R Pikes Peak

→ All-electric driven prototype for the most famous hill climb in

the world shows technical elements of the future production

cars of the I.D. family

→ Volkswagen Design team implements project in recordbreaking

time

→ I.D. R Pikes Peak is an extremely emotional interpretation of

the electro-mobility issue

Wolfsburg (D) – Development of the I.D. R Pikes Peak started around seven

months ago – a multifaceted challenge, including for the Volkswagen

Design team. “We already have a wealth of experience with highperformance

cars and with racing cars, but a powerful prototype like the

I.D. R Pikes Peak was a world first for us,” said Klaus Bischoff, Head of

Volkswagen Design. “Our task was to transfer the unmistakable style of

the I.D. family to such an extreme and emotional racing car.”

The design of the I.D. R Pikes Peak

is meant to emphasise

membership of the future I.D.

family, the series of all-electric

powered production cars that

Volkswagen will bring to the

market as of 2020, at more than

first sight only. The chassis design

of Volkswagen’s first electric

racing car must also provide

optimum prerequisites from a technical perspective. “My whole team was

motivated to the core by this unusual challenge. We are proud to be part of

the team that realised this remarkable project”, said Bischoff.

The design development for the racing car participating in the “Unlimited”

category started back in October 2017 with the proverbial blank sheet of

paper. In the initial briefing, Bischoff and his colleagues didn’t get much

more info from the engineers other than the desired length, width and

height of the chassis of the I.D. R Pikes Peak. “And, of course, we knew

that it was a hill climb”, said the car designer.



An important factor since the physical conditions in the most famous hill

climb in the world are unique for the car design. Aerodynamics and the

cooling system for the engine, batteries and brakes of the racing car need

to cope with the unusual stresses, even for top-level racing, in the thin

mountain air – starting at an altitude of 2,862 metres, with the finish line

at an altitude of 4,302 metres. “The close alignment with the engineers

was very important during the design process”, said Bischoff describing the

teamwork, in particular, between the aerodynamics specialists at

Volkswagen Motorsport and Volkswagen Design. “Our task was to give a

form to their requirements. Design and function formed a symbiotic

relationship.”

The Volkswagen Design team managed to integrate key design elements

of the I.D. family into the extreme body design of the I.D. R Pikes Peak.

“Typical of the I.D. is a very smooth, aesthetic style of sculptured quality.

Then there are the vivid graphics and the unique lighting. All these are

elements that we transferred from the production cars of the future I.D.

family to the I.D. R Pikes Peak”, said Bischoff.

For the 56-year-old, the I.D. R Pikes Peak is an important step within the

brand’s electro-mobility strategy: “A super sports car such as the I.D. R

Pikes Peak evokes emotions in spectators. This emotional interpretation of

the topic of electro-mobility will no doubt influence the production cars of

the I.D. family.” With the closed front section, the design of the I.D. family

is also a reference to Volkswagen’s design DNA, which was founded with

the Beetle and the T1 Bus. “Naturally, the focus was on performance on

the racetrack when designing the I.D. R Pikes Peak. It was a lot of fun

mastering this challenge”, said Bischoff.

The I.D. R Pikes Peak makes its competition debut on 24 June 2018 in the

US state of Colorado. Driver Romain Dumas’ goal is to improve on the

existing track record for electric racing cars. “I would be delighted if the

design we developed helps completing this difficult task”, said Bischoff.

“We will definitely be wishing our colleagues at Volkswagen Motorsport

the best of luck on race day.”

Video – the development of the I.D. R Pikes Peak design:

https://youtu.be/gGgor6r7jWk



