The design and engineering teams worked closely to come up with the electric race car.
After providing looks at the I.D. R Pikes Peak's aerodynamic development and early testing, Volkswagen is now delving into the race car's design. The vehicle's curvaceous appearance came together incredibly quickly because the project started in October 2017, and VW unveiled it in April 2018.
Performance is the top consideration when creating a race car, but VW's designers also incorporate elements from other members of the I.D. concept family. Skinny LEDs in the shape of more traditional headlights are the most obvious nod to the brand's upcoming lineup of electric vehicles.
The engineering team specified the vehicle's length, width, and height, and the designers were free to sculpt the shape within those parameters. “The close alignment with the engineers was very important during the design process. “Our task was to give a
form to their requirements. Design and function formed a symbiotic relationship," Klaus Bischoff, Head of Volkswagen Design, said in the release.
The I.D. R Pikes Peak is already testing at the mountain and makes its official run on June 24. Former Le Mans winner Romain Dumas is preparing to pilot the vehicle up the 12.42-mile (19.99-kilometer) course. The goal is to go quicker than 8:57.118 to set a new event record for an electric vehicle.
The racer packs a pair of electric motors that produce a total of 680 horsepower (500 kilowatts) and 480 pound-feet (650 Newton-meters) of torque, which allows the I.D. R to reach 2 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in just 2.25 seconds. A huge wing and similarly large front splitter help with sticking the vehicle to the road. VW claims that the acceleration is quicker than a Formula One car.
Source: Volkswagen, Volkswagen News via YouTube
Wolfsburg (D) – Development of the I.D. R Pikes Peak started around seven
months ago – a multifaceted challenge, including for the Volkswagen
Design team. “We already have a wealth of experience with highperformance
cars and with racing cars, but a powerful prototype like the
I.D. R Pikes Peak was a world first for us,” said Klaus Bischoff, Head of
Volkswagen Design. “Our task was to transfer the unmistakable style of
the I.D. family to such an extreme and emotional racing car.”
The design of the I.D. R Pikes Peak
is meant to emphasise
membership of the future I.D.
family, the series of all-electric
powered production cars that
Volkswagen will bring to the
market as of 2020, at more than
first sight only. The chassis design
of Volkswagen’s first electric
racing car must also provide
optimum prerequisites from a technical perspective. “My whole team was
motivated to the core by this unusual challenge. We are proud to be part of
the team that realised this remarkable project”, said Bischoff.
The design development for the racing car participating in the “Unlimited”
category started back in October 2017 with the proverbial blank sheet of
paper. In the initial briefing, Bischoff and his colleagues didn’t get much
more info from the engineers other than the desired length, width and
height of the chassis of the I.D. R Pikes Peak. “And, of course, we knew
that it was a hill climb”, said the car designer.
An important factor since the physical conditions in the most famous hill
climb in the world are unique for the car design. Aerodynamics and the
cooling system for the engine, batteries and brakes of the racing car need
to cope with the unusual stresses, even for top-level racing, in the thin
mountain air – starting at an altitude of 2,862 metres, with the finish line
at an altitude of 4,302 metres. “The close alignment with the engineers
was very important during the design process”, said Bischoff describing the
teamwork, in particular, between the aerodynamics specialists at
Volkswagen Motorsport and Volkswagen Design. “Our task was to give a
form to their requirements. Design and function formed a symbiotic
relationship.”
The Volkswagen Design team managed to integrate key design elements
of the I.D. family into the extreme body design of the I.D. R Pikes Peak.
“Typical of the I.D. is a very smooth, aesthetic style of sculptured quality.
Then there are the vivid graphics and the unique lighting. All these are
elements that we transferred from the production cars of the future I.D.
family to the I.D. R Pikes Peak”, said Bischoff.
For the 56-year-old, the I.D. R Pikes Peak is an important step within the
brand’s electro-mobility strategy: “A super sports car such as the I.D. R
Pikes Peak evokes emotions in spectators. This emotional interpretation of
the topic of electro-mobility will no doubt influence the production cars of
the I.D. family.” With the closed front section, the design of the I.D. family
is also a reference to Volkswagen’s design DNA, which was founded with
the Beetle and the T1 Bus. “Naturally, the focus was on performance on
the racetrack when designing the I.D. R Pikes Peak. It was a lot of fun
mastering this challenge”, said Bischoff.
The I.D. R Pikes Peak makes its competition debut on 24 June 2018 in the
US state of Colorado. Driver Romain Dumas’ goal is to improve on the
existing track record for electric racing cars. “I would be delighted if the
design we developed helps completing this difficult task”, said Bischoff.
“We will definitely be wishing our colleagues at Volkswagen Motorsport
the best of luck on race day.”
Video – the development of the I.D. R Pikes Peak design:
https://youtu.be/gGgor6r7jWk
