Germany's Sport Auto has released the in-car video of its Porsche 911 GT2 RS test at the Nürburgring. The clip provides another look at the vehicle's impressive performance. As an even more interesting comparison, it shows the difference between the driving skill of a very talented racing driver and Porsche test driver Lars Kern.

Sport Auto's Christian Gebhardt is undoubtedly a fantastic driver around the Nordschleife, including a class win in the 24-hour race there, and he shows incredibly skill has piloting the GT2 RS around the course here. However, his final lap time is 6:58.28.

When Porsche factory test driver Lars Kern got behind the wheel of the car last summer at the Green Hell, he hustled the turbocharged machine around the course in 6:47.3 – over 10 seconds quicker than Gebhardt. Although, Kern had the advantage of having a huge automaker supporting him to set a new record for a road-legal production car. Watch Kern's lap below:

Regardless of the person driving the GT2 RS, it's an amazing machine. A 3.8-liter biturbo flat-six engine pumps out 690 horsepower (515 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque. An optional Weissach package sheds weight through more extensive use of carbon fiber and magnesium wheels. Sixty miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) comes up in just 2.7 seconds, and the car runs to 211 mph (340 kph).

The price to experience this massive performance is quite high. The GT2 RS starts at $294,250 (including destination), and Weissach Package adds $18,000 more. With every option, the Porsche costs $359,670. The company only intends to build 1,000 units of the hottest turbocharged 911, and there are already reservations for all of them, so good luck putting one in your garage.

Source: Sport Auto via YouTube