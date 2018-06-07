The Charger and Challenger are both due for a refresh. While Dodge has hinted at the latter with a handful of shadowy teaser images, spy photos of the Charger have been making their way to the web, showing the big sedan with some updated cues. The most recent set showed the range-topping Hellcat model, but now these new images show the lower-level Scat Pack completely uncovered, with some new cues to boot.

The headlights, grille, hood, and most of the front fascia carry over unchanged from the previous model. But there is one significant addition to note: the vents. Two small vents, located in the upper portion of the grille directly adjacent to the headlights are brand new for 2019, and give the Scat Pack charger a more aggressive look… if only slightly.

The wheels are also brand new for this trim level, and that backside – though it appears to be almost identical to the current model – gets a light revision to the carbon fiber lip spoiler, and some badging changes (the Scat Pack Bee logo now replaces the R/T badge). Apart from that, the trim level carries over mostly unchanged.

While it may not be dramatically new on the outside, power and tech are both expected to get an upgrade. Don’t expect any major changes to the engine, though; the current Scat Pack model produces 485 horsepower (361 kilowatts), and the new version should be just a touch more powerful. We’ll have to wait for the full overhaul – which is scheduled for 2020 – to see any major changes to the current powertrain options.

The refreshed Charger and Challenger should make their debuts in just a few weeks. The Hellcat model has been confirmed for a summer reveal, so expect the rest of the range to follow shortly thereafter.

Source: Automedia