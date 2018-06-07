Magna-Steyr confirms years of rumors by officially announcing plans to begin building the new BMW Z4 at its Graz, Austria, factory in late 2018. At this point, the company makes no mention of also assembling the Toyota Supra, but it's highly likely that Magna would build this vehicle too because of the shared platform with the Z4.

"We are very pleased that we can further strengthen our relationship with the BMW Group and continue to solidify our overall position in the industry with new business like this," Günther Apfalter, President of Magna Europe and Magna Steyr, said in the production announcement.

In 2016, Austria's Kleine Zeitung first reported on Magna-Steyr possibly building the Z4 and Supra, and the story even got the start date right by saying assembly would begin in 2018. At that time, the factory allegedly planned to produce 60,000 of the vehicles a year. Recently, Automotive News Europe revived the rumor when Magna-Steyr refused to confirm or deny whether it was producing the BMW and Toyota.

BMW has already started an official teaser campaign for the new Z4 by showing off the range-topping M40i trim. It would use a turbocharged inline-six engine, brakes from the M division, adaptive dampers, lower ride height, and more aggressive tires. Lesser versions would reportedly pack a turbocharged four-cylinder with 180 hp in the base s20i trim and 250 hp as the s30i. Inside, spy photos show the roadster with a digital instrument panel and BMW's latest Operating System 7.0 version of iDrive.

BMW intends to reveal the Z4 at a dedicated event sometime this summer, and then show it again at the Paris Motor Show in October. Last summer, BMW unveiled the Z4 Concept at Pebble Beach during Monterey Car Week.

Source: Magna-Steyr