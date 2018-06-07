Revealed for the first time in 2015 at the Frankfurt Motor Show, the Clubman is Mini’s entry into the premium compact hatchback segment. It has six, not five, doors, and can accommodate up to five passengers in its retro-styled cabin. This model is now being prepared for a facelift and these are the first spy photos of it, taken in Munich, Germany.

Not much is happening with the Clubman's design, as it is easy to see only the front end and parts of the rear are covered with thin camouflage foil. Our spies tell us the headlights and taillights should receive revised graphics, and that’s pretty much everything the designers are currently working on. We guess some modifications could also be made to the bumpers, but everything seems unchanged in these first spy photos.

The interior of Clubman is already featuring some high-quality materials and real leather upholstery, so the tweaks here could be focused on the infotainment system, which could receive the latest tech from parent company BMW.

Based on the UKL2 platform, the vehicle is motivated by its front wheels and there’s also and AWD version. The basic powertrain design of the car won’t be changed with the facelift, so we can only expect some improvements in the engine department. For example, the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder of the Cooper S model and the 1.5-liter inline-three turbo unit, as well as the diesel offerings for Europe, should all be tweaked to meet the new WLTP standards.

Despite its slightly dropping sales this year, the Clubman is still a strong seller for the brand. Since the beginning of 2018, according to data from CarSalesBase, Mini has shifted no less than 1,743 Clubmans in the United States and more than 9,243 units in Europe alone. The model is playing in a niche segment and is one of the most expensive vehicles on sale, so, while relatively small, these numbers are a good achievement.

Photos: Automedia