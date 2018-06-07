When Jeep unveiled the 2019 Euro-spec Renegade yesterday, it wasn’t exactly very generous in terms of image count as only two were published. Thankfully, our colleagues at Motor1.com Italy were on location at the ongoing 2018 Torino Motor Show in Italy at the beautiful Parco del Valentino to immortalize the lightly updated baby crossover.

We’ve discussed the minor exterior design changes the Renegade has gone through in the reveal article and these new real-life images allow us to take a good look inside the cabin. Jeep has made the effort to freshen up the center console where by the looks of things, the infotainment system’s touchscreen is a tad bigger. Some of the buttons and knobs have also been modified and the controls appear to have a new layout.

Perhaps what matters the most with the Renegade’s refresh is the revamped engine lineup. For the 2019 model year in Europe, Jeep’s smallest SUV (not for long) will get a pair of newly developed gasoline units. The cheaper versions will be powered by a three-cylinder 1.0-liter delivering 120 horsepower while the more expensive ones are going to feature a four-cylinder 1.3-liter with either 150 or 180 hp.

With Jeep promising last week in its 2018-2022 roadmap that each model in its growing lineup (Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer to return) will be electrified, it means the Renegade will be going down the hybridization route sooner or later. It also means the yet unreleased Wrangler-based pickup truck believed to be called “Scrambler” will also be available as a hybrid.

The FCA company has promised to disclose full details about the 2019 Renegade in Euro flavor in the weeks to come when hopefully we will also have access to a bigger photo gallery. The U.S.-spec sibling will probably debut in the following months with virtually the same design updates inside and out.