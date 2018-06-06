The BMW M2 comes with fairly wide fenders straight from the factory, but the tuner Z Performance apparently doesn't think that they are broad enough because the company's new wide-body kit gives the Bimmer an even bigger booty. It's not a look that everyone can appreciate, and the toothpaste green body wrap on this show car makes the parts even harder to love.

The eight-piece fiberglass kit from Zacoe Performance, includes a new front lip, side skirt, three-section rear diffuser, and big wing on the trunk. Carbon fiber accents appear in the front fascia, mirror caps, and on the rear end. Those massive bolt-on fenders are the most obvious change, though. Z Performance's announcement of this show car doesn't specify how much width that they add, but it's clearly a significant boost.

The much wider fenders allow for some seriously broad wheels. The multi-spoke pieces from ZP Forged are 20 inches in diameter and are 10.5-inches wide in front and 12.5 inches wide at the rear. From the factory, the M2 rolls on 19-inch diameter units that are 9 inches wide in front and 10 inches wide at the back.

For this show car, the customized M2 features a few more upgrades beyond the wild body kit and wider wheels. A 300-cell catalytic converter and Remus cat-back exhaust give the inline-six engine a meaner sound. There's also a set of coilovers from the firm Lowtec. Inside, there's extra carbon fiber trim. The steering wheel has Alcantara upholstery and an integrated race display.

In stock form, the M2 features a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six with 365 horsepower (272 kilowatts) and 343 pound-feet (465 Newton-meters) of torque. Buyers can choose between a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual clutch gearbox. Customers wanting more power can now opt for the M2 Competition that produces 405 horsepower (302 kilowatts) and 406 pound-feet (551 Newton-meters).

Source: Z-Performance