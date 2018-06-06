McLaren has just released a rather surprising teaser image on its official Facebook page. It shows the rear of a new hardcore version of the 570S, which is reportedly adopting the 570GT name.

The British manufacturer will add a new member to its entry-level Sports Series, which will take the crown as a flagship option. This first teaser reveals the supercar will lose its current exhaust layout, which will be replaced by a lighter and louder centrally-mounted exhaust system. Also, there are a number of new aerodynamic elements, including new side blades and a modified carbon fiber diffuser.

According to Autocar, work on the new 570 range-topper is already finished and McLaren has been waiting for an appropriate time slot to launch it. The supercar should be out this summer, if the information from the British publication is correct.

Story is developing…

Source: McLaren on Facebook via Autocar